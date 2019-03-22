Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 1,353 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 4,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $34.57 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.81 and a 1 year high of $42.55. The stock has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 9.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.50%.

SU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Sunday, December 16th. GMP Securities lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.12.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

