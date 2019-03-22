Berenberg Bank Reiterates €18.30 Price Target for ENI (ENI)

Berenberg Bank set a €18.30 ($21.28) price target on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ENI. Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.50 ($23.84) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €18.50 ($21.51) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, HSBC set a €17.60 ($20.47) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ENI has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €18.19 ($21.16).

ENI stock opened at €15.83 ($18.40) on Monday. ENI has a 52-week low of €13.48 ($15.67) and a 52-week high of €16.90 ($19.65). The firm has a market capitalization of $57.61 billion and a PE ratio of 13.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.53.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 46 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Venezuela, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, and Mozambique.

