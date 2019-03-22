Berenberg Bank Cuts Capital & Regional (CAL) Price Target to GBX 45

Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 45 ($0.59) in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Capital & Regional to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 53 ($0.69) to GBX 32 ($0.42) in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Peel Hunt restated a reduce rating on shares of Capital & Regional in a research note on Thursday, January 24th.

Shares of CAL stock opened at GBX 25.75 ($0.34) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $186.92 million and a P/E ratio of -7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.20, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Capital & Regional has a 12 month low of GBX 25.25 ($0.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 57 ($0.74).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Capital & Regional’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.57%.

About Capital & Regional

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of their local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a c.

