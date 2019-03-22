Benefitfocus Inc (BNFT) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 217.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,595 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,367 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Benefitfocus were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the third quarter valued at $185,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 84.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

In other Benefitfocus news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,254,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $152,321,598.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $97,865.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,145 shares in the company, valued at $969,345.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,257,115 shares of company stock worth $152,459,298. 29.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Benefitfocus stock opened at $47.29 on Friday. Benefitfocus Inc has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $60.66.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $74.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Benefitfocus Inc will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Benefitfocus from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Benefitfocus from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. BidaskClub cut Benefitfocus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Benefitfocus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.73.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Benefitfocus Inc (BNFT) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/benefitfocus-inc-bnft-shares-bought-by-citigroup-inc.html.

Benefitfocus Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.