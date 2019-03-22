Benefitfocus Inc (BNFT) Director Sells $11,562.50 in Stock

Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) Director Francis J. Pelzer sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $11,562.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,143.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BNFT stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $46.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,345. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.51 and a beta of 1.43. Benefitfocus Inc has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $60.66.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $74.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.03 million. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Benefitfocus Inc will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BNFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus to $58.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.73.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/benefitfocus-inc-bnft-director-sells-11562-50-in-stock.html.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.