Bellatrix Exploration (BXE) PT Lowered to C$0.75 at TD Securities

Bellatrix Exploration (TSE:BXE) (NYSE:BXE) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$0.90 to C$0.75 in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Bellatrix Exploration from C$0.75 to C$0.70 in a report on Friday, March 15th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Bellatrix Exploration from C$1.50 to C$1.20 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Bellatrix Exploration from C$0.75 to C$0.25 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Get Bellatrix Exploration alerts:

Shares of Bellatrix Exploration stock opened at C$0.58 on Monday. Bellatrix Exploration has a 1-year low of C$0.48 and a 1-year high of C$2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.82. The company has a market cap of $46.12 million and a PE ratio of -0.24.

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing its two core resource plays, the Cardium and the Spirit River in Western Canada.

See Also: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Bellatrix Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellatrix Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.