BEIJING ENTPS H/S (BJINY) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BEIJING ENTPS H/S (OTCMKTS:BJINY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has $66.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas in the People’s Republic of China. Its city gas segment is a natural gas supplier and service provider. Water and environment-related services are a key component of Beijing Enterprises Holdings Ltd. These include investments, design, construction and operational management as well as production of key equipment and facilities and related overall engineering works. The toll road business is made up of three major highways, including the Beijing Capital International Airport Expressway, Airport North Freeway and Shenzhen Guanshun Road. The beer business is an important revenue centre for Beijing Enterprises Holdings. The technology business of Beijing Holdings is comprised of a combination of electronic payment and information technology, with a portfolio of investments in solid waste disposal, environment-related services and technology incubation. Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong. “

Shares of OTCMKTS BJINY opened at $57.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. BEIJING ENTPS H/S has a 52-week low of $46.69 and a 52-week high of $62.98.

Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in piped gas, brewery, water and environmental, solid waste treatment, and other businesses primarily in Mainland China. Its Piped Gas Operation segment distributes and sells piped natural gas; provides natural gas transmission, and gas technology consultation and development services, as well as repair and maintenance services; surveys and plots underground construction projects; and constructs and installs gas pipelines and related equipment.

