Becton Dickinson and (BDX) Price Target Cut to $280.00

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report published on Tuesday. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BDX. UBS Group initiated coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Becton Dickinson and from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Becton Dickinson and from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $256.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $255.75.

Becton Dickinson and stock opened at $245.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Becton Dickinson and has a 52 week low of $208.62 and a 52 week high of $265.87. The firm has a market cap of $65.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.12. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.97%.

In other news, EVP Ribo Alberto Mas sold 4,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $1,226,184.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,732,054.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 3,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $796,458.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,926,321.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,684 shares of company stock valued at $7,518,574. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Hambro & Partners boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 112,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,290,000 after purchasing an additional 40,750 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 38,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 38,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 43,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

