Bechtle (BC8) PT Set at €100.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Bechtle in a report on Monday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Independent Research set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bechtle currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €83.88 ($97.53).

Shares of ETR:BC8 opened at €81.00 ($94.19) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.11. Bechtle has a fifty-two week low of €62.05 ($72.15) and a fifty-two week high of €90.65 ($105.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

