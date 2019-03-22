Baytex Energy (BTE) Shares Down 5.9%

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.74 and last traded at $1.76. Approximately 1,814,928 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,794,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

BTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Monday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.09.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 2.56.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $271.24 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baytex Energy Corp will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baytex Energy by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,889,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,507,000 after buying an additional 7,471,495 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Baytex Energy by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,889,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471,495 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Baytex Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,435,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Baytex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,729,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Baytex Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,063,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,469,000 after purchasing an additional 192,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Baytex Energy (BTE) Shares Down 5.9%” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/baytex-energy-bte-shares-down-5-9.html.

About Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. It offers heavy oil, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, light oil, and natural gas liquids. Its primary oil resource plays include the Eagle Ford in Texas, and the Peace River Oil Sands and Lloydminster heavy oil projects in North America.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.