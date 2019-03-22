Base Resources (BSE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Base Resources (LON:BSE) in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Base Resources from GBX 34 ($0.44) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 23 ($0.30) target price on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 30 ($0.39) target price on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 17th.

Shares of BSE traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 15.50 ($0.20). 73,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,568. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.80. Base Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 12.60 ($0.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 17.84 ($0.23). The company has a market capitalization of $173.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17.

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

