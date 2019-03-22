Barrington Research Analysts Give Cimpress (CMPR) a $100.00 Price Target

Barrington Research set a $100.00 price objective on Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CMPR. BidaskClub upgraded Cimpress from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cimpress from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered Cimpress from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered Cimpress from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Aegis upgraded Cimpress from a sell rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.33.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $78.28 on Tuesday. Cimpress has a 1 year low of $73.96 and a 1 year high of $166.26. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.21). Cimpress had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 58.85%. The business had revenue of $825.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cimpress will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn purchased 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.07 per share, for a total transaction of $102,694.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cimpress during the fourth quarter worth $21,233,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Cimpress during the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Cimpress by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cimpress during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

About Cimpress

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

Recommended Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.