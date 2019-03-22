Baron Oil (BOIL) Trading 7.7% Higher

Shares of Baron Oil PLC (LON:BOIL) traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.14 ($0.00). 5,162,907 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 5,680,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.13 ($0.00).

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and a PE ratio of -1.35.

Baron Oil Company Profile (LON:BOIL)

Baron Oil Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves, and other related activities. It has an option to acquire a 15% working interest in the Wick prospect; and a 5% working interest in P1918 offshore license, which consists of the Colter prospect, as well as a 5% working interest in 330 and 345 onshore licenses located in the United Kingdom.

