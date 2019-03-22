Baron Oil (BOIL) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Baron Oil PLC (LON:BOIL) traded down 9.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). 4,249,877 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 5,680,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).

The firm has a market cap of $1.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22.

Baron Oil Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves, and other related activities. It has an option to acquire a 15% working interest in the Wick prospect; and a 5% working interest in P1918 offshore license, which consists of the Colter prospect, as well as a 5% working interest in 330 and 345 onshore licenses located in the United Kingdom.

