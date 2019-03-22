Barkerville Gold Mines (BGM) PT Set at C$0.80 by National Bank Financial

Barkerville Gold Mines (CVE:BGM) has been assigned a C$0.80 price target by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 110.53% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Barkerville Gold Mines stock opened at C$0.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. Barkerville Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$0.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81.

Get Barkerville Gold Mines alerts:

About Barkerville Gold Mines

Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of gold mineral properties in Canada. The company focuses on the development of Cariboo Mining District of central British Columbia. It controls approximately 195,000 hectares of mineral tenures and Crown-Granted mineral claims, as well as a block of contiguous mineral tenures package centered around the Town of Wells, which is located to the east of Quesnel, British Columbia.

Recommended Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Barkerville Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barkerville Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.