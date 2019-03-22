Barkerville Gold Mines (BGM) PT Set at C$0.80 by National Bank Financial

Barkerville Gold Mines (CVE:BGM) has been assigned a C$0.80 price target by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 110.53% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of Barkerville Gold Mines stock opened at C$0.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. Barkerville Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$0.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81.
About Barkerville Gold Mines
