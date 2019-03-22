Barkerville Gold Mines’ (BGM) Outperform Spec Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Barkerville Gold Mines (CVE:BGM) in a research note published on Tuesday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Barkerville Gold Mines’ FY2019 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Barkerville Gold Mines stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.40. The company had a trading volume of 139,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Barkerville Gold Mines has a 52 week low of C$0.30 and a 52 week high of C$0.70. The company has a market cap of $192.47 million and a PE ratio of -2.81.

Barkerville Gold Mines Company Profile

Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of gold mineral properties in Canada. The company focuses on the development of Cariboo Mining District of central British Columbia. It controls approximately 195,000 hectares of mineral tenures and Crown-Granted mineral claims, as well as a block of contiguous mineral tenures package centered around the Town of Wells, which is located to the east of Quesnel, British Columbia.

