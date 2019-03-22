Barkerville Gold Mines’ (BGM) Outperform Spec Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Barkerville Gold Mines (CVE:BGM) in a research note published on Tuesday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Barkerville Gold Mines’ FY2019 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.
Barkerville Gold Mines stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.40. The company had a trading volume of 139,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Barkerville Gold Mines has a 52 week low of C$0.30 and a 52 week high of C$0.70. The company has a market cap of $192.47 million and a PE ratio of -2.81.
Barkerville Gold Mines Company Profile
