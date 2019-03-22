Barclays PLC Reduces Position in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,184 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Cooper Tire & Rubber worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 817,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,492,000 after buying an additional 12,676 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 41.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 33,536 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 9.7% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 92,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 8,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the third quarter valued at $427,000.

Get Cooper Tire & Rubber alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cooper Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Cooper Tire & Rubber stock opened at $30.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.92. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co has a one year low of $22.58 and a one year high of $35.36.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $770.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.82 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is 19.27%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Barclays PLC Reduces Position in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/barclays-plc-reduces-position-in-cooper-tire-rubber-co-ctb.html.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.