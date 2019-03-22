Barclays PLC Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (ST)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,006 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 23,719 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 327.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 60,828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 46,610 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 425,990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,108,000 after acquiring an additional 21,838 shares in the last quarter. Courant Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $3,811,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 182,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after acquiring an additional 9,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,801 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ST stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a 12 month low of $40.78 and a 12 month high of $56.28.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $847.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.27 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $51.00 price target on shares of Sensata Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CEO Martha N. Sullivan sold 50,000 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $2,433,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Cote sold 5,000 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,000 shares of company stock worth $8,073,600 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

