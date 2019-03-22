Barclays Increases TD Ameritrade (AMTD) Price Target to $63.00

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) had its price target raised by Barclays from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note published on Monday. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMTD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TD Ameritrade in a report on Friday, November 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 price target on shares of TD Ameritrade and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. TD Ameritrade has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.43.

Shares of AMTD stock opened at $52.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. TD Ameritrade has a 52-week low of $45.70 and a 52-week high of $62.99.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.99%. TD Ameritrade’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Nally sold 25,000 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $1,402,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,851,458. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in TD Ameritrade by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 146,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

