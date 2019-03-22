Barclays Cuts WM Morrison Supermarkets (MRW) Price Target to GBX 205

WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 205 ($2.68) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the grocer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MRW. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. HSBC cut their price target on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 255 ($3.33).

Shares of MRW opened at GBX 224.70 ($2.94) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion and a PE ratio of 22.25. WM Morrison Supermarkets has a 52-week low of GBX 203.30 ($2.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 270.50 ($3.53).

In other WM Morrison Supermarkets news, insider Andrew Higginson bought 63,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 236 ($3.08) per share, for a total transaction of £150,001.60 ($196,003.66).

WM Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

