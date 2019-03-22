Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 49,329 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,206,632 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 49,329 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.31% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $40,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 16,202 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 74.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $364,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,465 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SUPN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley set a $65.00 target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Supernus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $37.79 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.62.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.19. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The business had revenue of $113.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total transaction of $830,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,720.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

