Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in Belden Inc. (BDC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 999,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,296 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.48% of Belden worth $41,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Belden by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Belden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Belden by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Belden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Belden by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter.

BDC stock opened at $57.70 on Friday. Belden Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.79 and a twelve month high of $76.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 2.61.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.03. Belden had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The business had revenue of $655.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Belden announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 13.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 3.30%.

BDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Longbow Research raised shares of Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.92 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Belden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Belden in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.15.

Belden Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

