Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 219,082 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,938,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 219,082 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $40,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 933.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 906,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 819,017 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Curtis W. Huff bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $202,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 113,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,148,902.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.15 and a beta of 1.33.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $795.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.06%.

PTEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Societe Generale raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Bank of America set a $20.00 price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

