Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 174,874 Shares of Hershey Co (HSY)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,308,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,874 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Hershey were worth $140,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Hershey by 6.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hershey by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Hershey by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 67,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Hershey by 17.8% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Hershey from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.25.

NYSE:HSY opened at $111.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.14. Hershey Co has a 12-month low of $89.10 and a 12-month high of $112.45.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 95.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a $0.722 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 53.92%.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $162,285.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,394 shares in the company, valued at $18,002,166.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Patricia A. Little sold 19,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $2,161,844.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,155.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,652 shares of company stock worth $3,024,545 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

