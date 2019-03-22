Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Position in Sony Corp (SNE)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,383,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391,333 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Sony were worth $163,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Sony during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Sony during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Sony during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Sony during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sony during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.91 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.62 to $44.04 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.32.

Shares of NYSE:SNE opened at $44.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sony Corp has a 12 month low of $42.43 and a 12 month high of $61.02.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $2,401.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2,676.17 billion. Sony had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $234.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sony Corp will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

