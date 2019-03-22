Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 5,834,432 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (PGF)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 347.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,515,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,834,432 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 9.58% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $130,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGF. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 314,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1,632.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 384,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the period.

Shares of PGF opened at $18.27 on Friday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $16.99 and a 1 year high of $18.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.0879 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

