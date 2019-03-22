Banco Bradesco (BBD) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on BBD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. HSBC lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Shares of BBD stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.59. 2,031,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,086,563. The firm has a market cap of $75.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.05. Banco Bradesco has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $12.56.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 17.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.0051 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous special dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBD. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 195,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 74,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 403,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 37,330 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $452,000. 3.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, enterprises, and corporations and institutions. It operates through two segments, Banking; and Insurance, Pension Plans and Capitalization Bond. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, time deposits, interbank deposits from financial institutions, and accounts for salary purposes.

Read More: NASDAQ

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.