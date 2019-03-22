Banc of California Inc (BANC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Banc of California during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Banc of California by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,563,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,456,000 after purchasing an additional 24,499 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Banc of California by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,237,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,893,000 after purchasing an additional 233,796 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Banc of California by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 512,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 170,374 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BANC traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $13.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,144. Banc of California has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $699.57 million, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.28.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). Banc of California had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $73.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.12%.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposits consist of checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and consumer loan products include commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, multi-family loans, small business administration (SBA) guaranteed business loans, construction and renovation loans, single family residential mortgage loans, warehouse loans, asset-insurance-or security backed loans, home equity lines of credit, consumer and business lines of credit, home equity loans, and other consumer loans.

