Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BLDP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.45.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 5.48. The firm has a market cap of $588.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 2.19. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $4.62.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 28.30%. The business had revenue of $28.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 212,364 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 51,926 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 80,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000. 2.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products worldwide. The company provides motive power products, including FCveloCity-9SSL and FCveloCity-1020ACS fuel cell stacks, as well as FCveloCity modules for material handling, bus, commercial vehicle, and light rail applications.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.