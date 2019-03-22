Bakkavor Group (BAKK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $116.80

Bakkavor Group Plc (LON:BAKK) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 116.80 ($1.53) and last traded at GBX 118.20 ($1.54), with a volume of 41372 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 121.40 ($1.59).

BAKK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bakkavor Group from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Peel Hunt decreased their target price on Bakkavor Group from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 21st. Numis Securities decreased their target price on Bakkavor Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered Bakkavor Group to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 212 ($2.77) to GBX 125 ($1.63) in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bakkavor Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 172.50 ($2.25).

The company has a market cap of $703.42 million and a PE ratio of 10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.02, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Bakkavor Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a yield of 2.78%. Bakkavor Group’s payout ratio is 0.70%.

About Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK)

Bakkavor Group plc produces and markets fresh prepared foods and produce in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers breads and bakery products, desserts and pastries, dips, dressed salads, dressings, fresh produce, fruit juices and smoothies, meal salads, modern deli, pasta, pizza, ready meals, sandwiches and sandwich wraps, sauces, soups, and stir fries, as well as fresh cut fruits, salads, and vegetables to grocery retailers and foodservice providers.

