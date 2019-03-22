Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Takes Position in Natus Medical Inc (BABY)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Natus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:BABY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BABY. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Natus Medical by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Natus Medical by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Natus Medical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Natus Medical by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Natus Medical by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BABY shares. ValuEngine lowered Natus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. BidaskClub lowered Natus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Natus Medical in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Natus Medical stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.95 million, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.54. Natus Medical Inc has a 52 week low of $25.06 and a 52 week high of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 11.64% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Natus Medical Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Natus Medical news, Director Robert A. Gunst sold 8,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $233,259.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at $909,891.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Gunst sold 6,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $176,259.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,680.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

