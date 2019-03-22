Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $402,000 Position in Illumina, Inc. (ILMN)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lowered its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,339 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Illumina were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,697 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 8.3% in the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 650 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $319.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $225.82 and a one year high of $372.61. The company has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of 55.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.04). Illumina had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $867.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.87, for a total value of $903,771.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 339,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,082,661.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.71, for a total transaction of $36,544.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,854.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,526 shares of company stock valued at $10,501,041. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $320.00 to $288.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.53 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.82.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

