Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Acquires 118 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DPZ. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 613.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $245.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.57. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.25 and a 52 week high of $305.34.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 30.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DPZ. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $293.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.90.

In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,190 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.24, for a total transaction of $294,215.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,511.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

