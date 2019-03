Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $242.00.

BIDU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $262.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $246.00 price target on shares of Baidu and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Baidu in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets set a $215.00 price target on shares of Baidu and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in shares of Baidu by 240.9% during the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 7,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth about $526,416,000. Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth about $434,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Baidu by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 218,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,639,000 after buying an additional 71,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth about $1,516,000. 61.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BIDU traded down $4.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.87. 96,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,627,446. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu has a 12-month low of $153.78 and a 12-month high of $284.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

