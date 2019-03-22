AZZ (AZZ) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “AZZ Inc. is a global provider of metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services to the markets of power generation, transmission, distribution and industrial in protecting metal and electrical systems used to build and enhance the world’s infrastructure. AZZ Metal Coatings is a leading provider of metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot dip galvanizing to the North American steel fabrication industry. AZZ Energy is dedicated to delivering safe and reliable transmission of power from generation sources to end customers, and automated weld overlay solutions for corrosion and erosion mitigation to critical infrastructure in the energy markets worldwide. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on AZZ. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of AZZ in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AZZ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.33.

AZZ opened at $42.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.87. AZZ has a 1-year low of $37.43 and a 1-year high of $56.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.38.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). AZZ had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $239.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.96 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AZZ will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 61,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 3.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

