Azul SA (AZUL) Shares Sold by Oaktree Capital Management LP

Oaktree Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,442,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430,852 shares during the quarter. Azul comprises 0.7% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.45% of Azul worth $39,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Azul by 440.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,542,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146,415 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Azul by 5.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,041,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,688,000 after buying an additional 253,415 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Azul in the third quarter worth approximately $30,260,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Azul by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,598,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,264,000 after buying an additional 374,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Azul by 338.6% in the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 1,425,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,473,000 after buying an additional 1,100,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

AZUL opened at $31.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. Azul SA has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $35.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of -0.63.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $651.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.03 million. Azul had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 4.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Azul SA will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AZUL shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.07 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Azul in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Azul from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Azul from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Azul has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.02.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

