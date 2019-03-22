Aytu Bioscience (AYTU) Trading Down 7.9%

Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AYTU) was down 7.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.86 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 16,256 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,134,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AYTU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Aytu Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Northland Securities set a $10.00 price objective on Aytu Bioscience and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Aytu Bioscience alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 4.98.

Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.37). Aytu Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 95.52% and a negative net margin of 217.45%. The company had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 million. Equities research analysts predict that Aytu Bioscience Inc will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aytu Bioscience stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AYTU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 54,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.44% of Aytu Bioscience as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Aytu Bioscience (AYTU) Trading Down 7.9%” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/aytu-bioscience-aytu-trading-down-7-9.html.

Aytu Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Aytu Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aytu Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.