Aytu Bioscience (AYTU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AYTU) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 7,237 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the previous session’s volume of 1,487,677 shares.The stock last traded at $1.99 and had previously closed at $2.04.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AYTU. Northland Securities set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aytu Bioscience and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aytu Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.37). Aytu Bioscience had a negative net margin of 217.45% and a negative return on equity of 95.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 million. Equities analysts expect that Aytu Bioscience Inc will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aytu Bioscience stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AYTU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.63% of Aytu Bioscience at the end of the most recent quarter. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aytu Bioscience Company Profile

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia.

