AXMIN (AXM) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Shares of AXMIN Inc. (CVE:AXM) fell 7.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.50. 117,115 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 97,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

The stock has a market capitalization of $70.47 million and a P/E ratio of 41.67.

AXMIN Company Profile (CVE:AXM)

AXMIN Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in central and West Africa. The company explores for gold properties. It primarily holds a royalty interest in the Senegal project located in the Birimian belt of eastern Senegal. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

