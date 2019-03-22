Axel Springer (SPR) Given a €43.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Axel Springer (FRA:SPR) received a €43.00 ($50.00) price target from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 6.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SPR. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Axel Springer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on Axel Springer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Barclays set a €62.50 ($72.67) price objective on Axel Springer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on Axel Springer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Axel Springer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Axel Springer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €60.05 ($69.83).

FRA SPR opened at €46.02 ($53.51) on Wednesday. Axel Springer has a 52 week low of €49.45 ($57.50) and a 52 week high of €73.80 ($85.81).

Axel Springer SE operates as a publishing company primarily in Europe and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Classifieds Media, News Media, and Marketing Media. The Classifieds Media segment operates a portfolio of online classified portals in the areas of real estate, jobs, cars, and general.

