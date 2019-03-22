Avon Products (AVP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 20,473,547 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 163% from the previous session’s volume of 7,771,158 shares.The stock last traded at $3.06 and had previously closed at $2.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avon Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avon Products from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Avon Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

Get Avon Products alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.00, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.21.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Avon Products had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Avon Products, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Avon Products by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 40,112 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in Avon Products by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 10,144,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,420,000 after purchasing an additional 112,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Avon Products by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,540,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740,181 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Avon Products by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 894,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 252,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Avon Products by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 681,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 39,548 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Avon Products (AVP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/avon-products-avp-sees-unusually-high-trading-volume.html.

Avon Products Company Profile (NYSE:AVP)

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.