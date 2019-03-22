Aviva plc (AV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 523.30 ($6.84).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Aviva to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Aviva from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 556 ($7.27) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Aviva from GBX 636 ($8.31) to GBX 493 ($6.44) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th.

LON:AV opened at GBX 424.50 ($5.55) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.04, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.94. Aviva has a 52 week low of GBX 361.80 ($4.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 554.60 ($7.25). The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a GBX 20.75 ($0.27) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Aviva’s previous dividend of $9.25. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is 0.79%.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, and Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles, property, and medical expenses, as well as liabilities, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

