AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVEO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.96.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVEO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 31st.

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of AVEO stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,075,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,828,245. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVEO. NEA Management Company LLC increased its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 20,896,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 396.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,098,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 876,703 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 371,327 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $1,090,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $455,000. Institutional investors own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.