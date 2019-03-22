AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVEO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.96.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVEO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 31st.
Shares of AVEO stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,075,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,828,245. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.11.
About AVEO Pharmaceuticals
AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).
