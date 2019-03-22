AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO) Given Hold Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their hold rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. HC Wainwright currently has a $1.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

“We maintain our Neutral rating on AVEO and our 12-month price target of $1.00 per share. We derive our price target based on a risk-adjusted NPV analysis of projected tivozanib and ficlatuzumab revenues through 2030 assuming a 12.0% discount rate and a 0% terminal growth rate. We derive an rNPV of $231M for the products and add in pro forma net cash and cash equivalents of $12.9M to arrive at a 12-month price target of $1.01 per diluted share, which we round to $1.00. (1) clinical; (2) commercial; (3) financial; (4) partnership; and (5) intellectual property.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AVEO. B. Riley assumed coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. FBR & Co set a $3.00 target price on AVEO Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an overweight rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AVEO Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.96.

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.62 on Monday. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $3.59. The stock has a market cap of $85.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 371,327 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $455,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 422,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,175,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 34,164 shares in the last quarter. 39.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.