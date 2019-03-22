Aurora DAO (AURA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $56,505.00

Aurora DAO (CURRENCY:AURA) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Aurora DAO has a market cap of $4.32 million and approximately $56,505.00 worth of Aurora DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aurora DAO has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One Aurora DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0277 or 0.00000691 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $728.21 or 0.18158418 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00063181 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00001321 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

About Aurora DAO

AURA is a token. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aurora DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,737,556 tokens. Aurora DAO’s official website is auroradao.com . Aurora DAO’s official message board is medium.com/aurora-dao . The Reddit community for Aurora DAO is /r/auroradao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aurora DAO’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aurora DAO

Aurora DAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurora DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

