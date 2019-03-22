Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($1.03) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (AUP)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Piros forecasts that the company will earn ($1.03) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday.

TSE AUP opened at C$9.01 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of C$6.44 and a 52-week high of C$10.47. The stock has a market cap of $754.69 million and a P/E ratio of -14.39.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.09 million.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in Canada, the United States, China, and Switzerland. The company is developing voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

