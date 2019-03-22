Attunity (ATTU) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Attunity (NASDAQ:ATTU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Attunity is the leading provider of service-orientated software and solutions in the Workplace Applications market. Using Attunity’s software, companies can seamlessly and efficiently connect, transfer, join and stream to and from virtually any data source in real-time, and subsequently use that data to rapidly configure and deploy management-focused Workplace Applications. With successful deployments at thousands of organizations worldwide, Attunity has over seveteen years experience of providing enterprise-class software, both directly and indirectly through a number of strategic and OEM agreements with global-class partners such as HP, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Business Objects and Cognos. Listed on Nasdaq and with a worldwide headquarters in Boston, USA, Attunity serves its customers via offices in North America, Europe, Middle East, China and Australia, as well as through a network of local partners. “

Get Attunity alerts:

ATTU has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Attunity from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Attunity from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Attunity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Attunity from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Shares of ATTU opened at $23.34 on Tuesday. Attunity has a 1-year low of $6.97 and a 1-year high of $27.32. The stock has a market cap of $499.01 million, a P/E ratio of 72.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.95.

Attunity (NASDAQ:ATTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. Attunity had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $25.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Attunity will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Attunity by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 38,246 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Attunity by 600.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 40,586 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Attunity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Attunity by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,100,000 after acquiring an additional 60,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Attunity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

About Attunity

Attunity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports data integration and Big Data management software solutions worldwide. It offers Attunity Replicate, a data replication software for delivering, sharing, and ensuring the availability of data for meeting business operations, analytics, and business intelligence needs; Attunity Gold Client, a replication software for data management within SAP environments; and Attunity Visibility, a software for data usage analytics in Big Data environments.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Attunity (ATTU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Attunity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Attunity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.