Atmos (ATMOS) Reaches One Day Volume of $0.00

Atmos (CURRENCY:ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Atmos has a total market capitalization of $599,253.00 and $0.00 worth of Atmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Novaexchange. Over the last seven days, Atmos has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Atmos alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00063316 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000178 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00018429 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Atmos Profile

ATMOS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2017. Atmos’ total supply is 110,818,941 coins and its circulating supply is 100,818,941 coins. Atmos’ official message board is medium.com/@thenovusphere . Atmos’ official website is novusphere.io . Atmos’ official Twitter account is @thenovusphere

Atmos Coin Trading

Atmos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Novaexchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.