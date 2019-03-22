ATLAS IRON LTD/ADR (AGODY) versus Corporate Capital Trust (CCT) Financial Survey

ATLAS IRON LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:AGODY) and Corporate Capital Trust (NYSE:CCT) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Corporate Capital Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.0%. ATLAS IRON LTD/ADR does not pay a dividend. Corporate Capital Trust pays out 104.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

24.0% of Corporate Capital Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ATLAS IRON LTD/ADR and Corporate Capital Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATLAS IRON LTD/ADR $423.95 million 3.28 -$129.40 million N/A N/A Corporate Capital Trust $397.71 million 3.85 $174.13 million $1.54 8.02

Corporate Capital Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ATLAS IRON LTD/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares ATLAS IRON LTD/ADR and Corporate Capital Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATLAS IRON LTD/ADR N/A N/A N/A Corporate Capital Trust 36.12% 7.89% 4.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ATLAS IRON LTD/ADR and Corporate Capital Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATLAS IRON LTD/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Corporate Capital Trust 0 2 0 0 2.00

Corporate Capital Trust has a consensus target price of $16.61, indicating a potential upside of 34.49%. Given Corporate Capital Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Corporate Capital Trust is more favorable than ATLAS IRON LTD/ADR.

Summary

Corporate Capital Trust beats ATLAS IRON LTD/ADR on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ATLAS IRON LTD/ADR Company Profile

Atlas Iron Limited, an independent iron ore company, explores for, develops, mines, and sells iron ore in the Pilbara region in Western Australia. Its primary projects include Abydos and Mt Webber mines. The company is based in Perth, Australia. As of October 12, 2018, Atlas Iron Limited operates as a subsidiary of Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd.

Corporate Capital Trust Company Profile

Corporate Capital Trust, Inc. is a business development company co- sponsored by CNL Fund Advisors Company and KKR Asset Management, LLC. It specializes in senior debt and subordinated debt investments in medium and large sized mature companies. The fund does not invest in start-up companies or companies with speculative business plans. It seeks to invest across all industries. The fund primarily invests in the United States but may also consider investments in European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It invests in companies with enterprise values ranging from $100 million to $4 billion. The fund structures its investments as corporate loans, bonds, warrants, options, equity co-investments, and other forms of equity participation. It may separately purchase common or preferred equity interests in transactions.

