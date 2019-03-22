Athena Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in United Technologies Co. (UTX)

Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UTX. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors raised its position in United Technologies by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in United Technologies by 297.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 16,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total transaction of $2,099,748.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,888,010.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 9,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total transaction of $1,145,934.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,627 shares in the company, valued at $4,243,888.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,770 shares of company stock worth $12,153,044 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of United Technologies stock opened at $126.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $107.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $100.48 and a 1-year high of $144.15.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.42. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. United Technologies’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.63%.

UTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research set a $147.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $148.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. UBS Group raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America set a $180.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.08.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

